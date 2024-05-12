Elk Grove Village mourns passing of longtime plan commission leader

John Glass Courtesy of Elk Grove Village

John Glass, who left his stamp on Elk Grove Village’s development during his nearly half-century serving on the town’s plan commission, died unexpectedly last week at the age of 80, village leaders said.

“John was known for his wealth of knowledge and approached every decision with wisdom, foresight, and commitment to serving the best interests of Elk Grove Village and its residents and businesses.” Mayor Craig Johnson said in an announcement of Glass’ passing.

“John’s spirit will remain in our community and continue to guide and inspire us as we build upon the foundation he laid for the future of the exceptional community,” he added.

Glass was appointed to the commission in 1976 and became its chair 1981. The commission gives an in-depth review of development proposals in the community and makes recommendations on them to the village board.

His tenure was a productive time for Elk Grove, with the village annexing more than 470 acres and seeing its population grow by about 8,000. Developments reviewed during his tenure included: Alexian Brothers Hospital; Walmart; Elk Crossing Shopping Center; Home Depot; the Elk Grove Technology Park; and Northwest Point, including its recent reimagining as an innovation and technology center.

Born in Evanston, Glass also was raised in New Mexico and Detroit, before obtaining an accounting degree at Loyola University in Chicago. He worked as a CPA and CFO before venturing into consultancy and establishing his own firm, J.R. Glass and Associates, according to an online obituary.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy Glass; children John (Renee) Glass and Mary-Elizabeth (Tommy) Teel; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1001 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg.