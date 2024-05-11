advertisement
News

How to see the Northern Lights again this weekend

Posted May 11, 2024 12:35 pm
Katlyn Smith
 

The Northern Lights flickered across suburban skies early Saturday with streaks of purple and green.

If you slept through the predawn spectacle, don’t worry. There’s another chance to see the Northern Lights, also called the aurora borealis, shortly before daybreak Sunday, said Kevin Doom, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Romeoville office.

“It doesn't look like it's going be quite as active as we saw last night, but it definitely looks like some Northern Lights could still be visible from down in our neck of the woods,” Doom said.

Prime viewing is expected to be “the latter part of the overnight into early” Sunday, from around 4 to 6 a.m., Doom said.

“Most of the night should be fairly clear, maybe just some passing higher clouds overhead,” he said.

As daybreak approaches, toward that time frame, there could be a little bit of a bump in some high-level cloudiness that “should hopefully not obstruct your vision too much,” Doom said.

“Overall, it looks like fairly favorable conditions for viewing,” he said.

Generally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center suggests getting away from city lights.

“At the very least, just make sure you’re looking north,” Doom said.

Article Categories
News Science Weather
