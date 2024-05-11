advertisement
Crime

Man charged with raping disabled woman at Marklund home

Posted May 11, 2024 9:39 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a disabled resident of the Marklund Hyde Center, impregnating her.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices announced Saturday night that Isaiah Fields, 22, of the 5000 block of West Maple Avenue in Chicago, was arrested Friday.

Fields is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery.

Authorities allege that from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5, 2023, Fields sexually assaulted the victim, who he knew had a severe or profound intellectual disability and was unable to give consent.

In early April, it was discovered the woman was nearly fully pregnant. She delivered a child shortly thereafter. The woman had a physical disability that may have hidden her pregnancy, Marklund officials said in a news release in April.

Prosecutors have asked to have Fields detained pretrial. A detention hearing is scheduled for Sunday morning, according to Kane County court records.

