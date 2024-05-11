Downers Grove police locate driver in fatal hit-and-run

Downers Grove police have located the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian late Thursday.

Police said the 74-year-old woman is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed.

Additional surveillance video recovered by police indicates the 65-year-old woman who died had fallen in the street prior to being struck by the vehicle.

The collision occurred at about 9 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Ogden Avenue.

The dead woman, whose name has not been released, lived nearby.

The death investigation is ongoing, police said.