Crime

Downers Grove police locate driver in fatal hit-and-run

Posted May 11, 2024 9:40 pm
Jake Griffin
 

Downers Grove police have located the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian late Thursday.

Police said the 74-year-old woman is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed.

Additional surveillance video recovered by police indicates the 65-year-old woman who died had fallen in the street prior to being struck by the vehicle.

The collision occurred at about 9 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Ogden Avenue.

The dead woman, whose name has not been released, lived nearby.

The death investigation is ongoing, police said.

Communities Crime Downers Grove News
