Downers Grove police locate driver in fatal hit-and-run
Downers Grove police have located the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian late Thursday.
Police said the 74-year-old woman is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed.
Additional surveillance video recovered by police indicates the 65-year-old woman who died had fallen in the street prior to being struck by the vehicle.
The collision occurred at about 9 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Ogden Avenue.
The dead woman, whose name has not been released, lived nearby.
The death investigation is ongoing, police said.
