DuPage County Forest Preserve invites Stephen Colbert to be featured in follow-up cicada video
A viral cicada video that the DuPage County Forest Preserve put out last week has reached new heights, having been featured on CNN as well as on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night.
In a video posted to social media, forest preserve district president Daniel Hebreard responded to Colbert and invited him to be part of a follow-up video, dubbed “Informational Cicada Video II: After Emergence.”
Hebreard called the opportunity a once in a lifetime, limited time offer, as cicadas are set to begin emerging around the suburbs in the next week or two.
