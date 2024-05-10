Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Downers Grove

A 65-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Downers Grove Thursday night on the 600 block of Ogden Avenue.

Police said the woman, whose name has not yet been released, was crossing Ogden Avenue near her home at about 9 p.m. when she was struck by a dark-colored, small to midsize Honda or Acura SUV traveling west.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Debris from the suspect vehicle was recovered indicating it was a Honda part, but it can also be used on Acura vehicles, police said. The vehicle likely sustained front end damage as well as damage to the wheel well area.

The crash remains under investigation by police and the county’s major crash reconstruction team.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact police at (630) 434-5600.