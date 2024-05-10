3 men arrested and guns recovered following crash in Palatine, police say

Charges are pending against two men police say pointed handguns at people Thursday from an SUV that struck other vehicles in Palatine.

Both suspects were in custody Friday as the investigation continued, Palatine police said.

A third man who police said tried to attack one of the suspects and hurt an officer also was arrested.

Police received calls of people in a black SUV pointing guns at people about 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Spruce Drive. On the way to the area, police saw a speeding Honda CRV matching the description of the suspects’ auto turn from Spruce onto southbound Rand Road, according to a news release.

The SUV continued speeding and also drove into oncoming traffic, police said. After crossing Dundee Road, the SUV hit four other autos, police said.

The 20-year-old driver of the black SUV was arrested at the crash site. A 22-year-old passenger ran into a nearby business and was arrested inside, police said. Both were hospitalized with injuries, the news release said.

Two loaded handguns were recovered, according to the news release.

As police were arresting the driver, 26-year-old James Howard tried to attack the driver, the news release said. Howard’s girlfriend’s car was among those damaged, police said. A police officer intervened and was injured while apprehending Howard.

James Howard Courtesy of Palatine police

Howard, of the 1500 block of North Winslowe Drive in Palatine, was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated resisting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

The injured officer was treated at a hospital and released, the news release said.

Two women who had been in a tan GMC Tahoe that was involved in the crash were hurt and hospitalized, too.

Soft lockdowns were ordered at Palatine High School and Virginia Lake Elementary school during the mayhem, police said.

