Lake Zurich man facing child pornography charges

Jared R. Honegger

A Lake Zurich man was watching child pornography when authorities served a search warrant at his home Tuesday, Lake County sheriff’s investigators said.

Jared R. Honegger, 24, was arrested at his home on the 0-100 block of Terrace Lane after authorities received a tip that child pornography was being downloaded at the residence, according to sheriff’s police.

Deputies said Honegger was located in his bedroom watching one of “dozens of videos” recovered during the search.

A search of Honegger’s phone uncovered more than 90 images and videos of child pornography, many involving children under the age of 13, authorities allege.

Honegger is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing later today.