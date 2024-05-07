Metra ‘wants to be part of the conversation’ on merging with CTA and Pace, but stays neutral

Metra leaders issued a carefully worded statement Tuesday about the commuter railroad’s potential merger with Pace, the CTA and the Regional Transportation Authority.

“We share the view that this is an opportunity to improve public transportation for this and future generations,” Metra officials said.

“Metra stands ready to continue its work on behalf of regional riders and taxpayers. We want to be transparent; we want to listen to all stakeholders to address our funding issues; and we want to be part of the conversation to create the best possible public transportation system for the region.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com A man waits for an incoming train from Chicago at the Geneva Metra station. The commuter railroad could be rolled into a super-agency with the CTA and Pace.

Several state lawmakers are backing legislation to abolish the boards of the four entities and create a new one, the Metropolitan Mobility Authority.

Hearings are expected on the controversial plan in the coming months.

Proponents contend the change will improve service, access, efficiency and increase cooperation between CTA, Metra and Pace so products such as a universal fare could be offered.

Chicago Transit Authority and Pace officials have argued that combining the agencies into a supersized one won’t solve the pressing crisis of a $730 million shortfall coming in 2026 related to a COVID-19 ridership free fall.

And, some suburban lawmakers are worried the consolidation could negatively impact the commuter railroad.

Legislators who include Chicago Democrats state Sen. Ram Villivalam and Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado have said the plan also would provide $1.5 billion in extra revenues annually but did not specify where it would come from.

Metra leaders said the fiscal cliff is not Chicago-specific but affects transit agencies across the U.S.

“And it cannot be solved with fare increases and/or service cuts without devastating, counterproductive consequences,” officials said.

“We all recognize the need for a thriving, efficient and effective system and we will all strive for a solution that preserves and improves transportation’s essential role.”