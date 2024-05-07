Sheriff’s office seeking teen missing from Gurnee area since April 23
Lake County sheriff’s police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered teen last seen two weeks ago in the Gurnee area.
Maja Pietrusiewicz, 18, was reported missing Sunday, after having last been seen leaving her home on April 23, sheriff’s police said.
She is 5’5,” 130 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her right forearm of a cross and a rose.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911, so her well-being can be checked. Or if you know her location, call sheriff’s dispatch at (847) 549-5200.
