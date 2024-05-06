Why seeds and shells are a no-no at some suburban ball fields

The Carol Stream Park District has prohibited shell products at McCaslin Park. And with new FieldTurf infields at its ball diamonds, there is now a greater emphasis on enforcement. Courtesy of the Carol Stream Park District

Peanuts and sunflower seeds — long a staple in dugouts and bleachers — are out at some suburban baseball and softball complexes.

Park districts, including Carol Stream and Arlington Heights, have banned seed products from being brought onto fields with synthetic turf.

In Carol Stream, park district officials decided to take a firmer stance against shells and seeds after seeing what happened to previous diamonds that had AstroTurf.

“Appearance-wise, it got really unattractive,” said Renee Bachewicz, director of recreation for the Carol Stream Park District. “They get stuck in there and are really hard to get out, and it just doesn’t look nice.”

In December, the park district completed a project to install new FieldTurf infields at the four-diamond baseball and softball complex at McCaslin Park in West Chicago.

So, while the park district has previously prohibited shell products at McCaslin Park, there is now a greater emphasis on enforcement.

“With the new turf, we’re trying to keep it looking as nice as possible as long as possible,” Bachewicz said.

The Carol Stream Park District recently installed new artificial surfaces at four ball fields in McCaslin Park and is now working to make sure they remain free or shells from peanuts and sunflower seeds. Courtesy of the Carol Stream Park District

It’s not only a matter of aesthetics. Seeds and shells can lodge in the rubber “grass” fibers and cut players. They also do not decompose as they would with a natural surface.

Seed products burrow into the infill, resist even deep cleaning and, over time, can cause bacteria and mold.

“We tried to vacuum and sweep that carpet on a regular basis,” Bachewicz said. “They get so embedded in there it’s hard to get out.”

Shell products are not allowed in the entire park because “they blow around,” said Bachewicz, who has seen “mounds” of sunflower seeds left behind in dugouts.

FieldTurf expressly lists sunflower seeds as a prohibited item, along with cigarettes, fireworks, glass, chewing gum and food. McCaslin Park also forbids metal cleats.

One turf-installation company, Motz, says the seeds can also affect field drainage systems.

Brian Meyer, director of recreation and facilities for the Arlington Heights Park District, said signs warning against sunflower seeds are at the district’s Melas Park softball and baseball fields in Mount Prospect. FieldTurf’s CoolPlay surface was installed there in 2021.

Tournament directors and league captains are notified of the rule before the season “because sunflower seeds and baseball go hand in hand,” Meyer said.

In addition, park district staff watches out for shell products and reminds people about the rule. There has yet to be any discipline taken, Meyer said.

“Field rules are just like the rules of the road,” he said. “You hope people abide by them.

“Nobody’s been disrespectful,” Meyer added. “We just ask for everybody’s cooperation because caring for the fields gives them as long a life as possible.”

The Naperville Park District and Naperville Little League Baseball are seeking the same rules at the new DuPage River Sports Complex, which will hold its grand opening on May 11.

The new complex features a FieldTurf surface. Naperville Park District Director of Recreation Andrea Coates said signage in the dugouts states that using sunflower seeds and other items, such as food and gum, is prohibited.

In addition, signs listing forbidden items are at Commissioners, Knoch and Nike parks in Naperville, which all have synthetic turf on multi-use fields.

At Carol Stream’s McCaslin Park, enforcement is handled by park district personnel. But given how outnumbered they are by park patrons, the park district is attempting to be proactive in its warnings through social media, regular newsletters and documentation to teams coming to play at McCaslin, Bachewicz said.

Two large signs — one at each park entrance — list the items to be avoided.

There are some teeth to the warnings. In park district newsletters, coaches are cautioned, “You spit, you sweep,” and repeated violations of the rules may result in team forfeits or fines. The no spitting rule also applies to chewing tobacco.

To date, Bachewicz said, there have been no scofflaws, though it’s early. McCaslin Park opened for the season on April 19.

“All the feedback so far has been that the turf looks amazing,” Bachewicz said. “It’s so nice.”