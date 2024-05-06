Motorcyclist critically injured in Port Barrington crash

A 41-year-old Lake Zurich man suffered a fractured neck and severe head injuries after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of pickup truck Sunday evening in Port Barrington, authorities said.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition following the crash that was reported at about 7:25 p.m. at the intersection of West Roberts Road and Center Street, Lake County sheriff’s office investigators said.

The injured motorcyclist and another motorcyclist were “traveling eastbound on Roberts Road and weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed, illegally passing other vehicles traveling eastbound,” authorities said.

Investigators believe the injured motorcyclist went into the westbound lanes to pass a group of motorcyclists and then slammed into the back of a Chevrolet Silverado when he tried to return to the eastbound lanes.

The injured motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured. The driver of the other motorcycle traveling with the injured man did not stop at the crash scene, investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation.