advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

DuPage state’s attorney’s office, Secret Service sting shuts down 350 fraudulent investment websites

Posted May 06, 2024 1:12 pm
By Shaw Local News Network

A recent joint sting operation conducted by the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the United States Secret Service, along with DuPage County’s IT Department, resulted in shutting down more than 350 fake websites designed to con visitors through fraudulent investment scams.

Commonly known as “pig butchering,” the scam involved three individuals from another country who posed as a successful, friendly individual or romantic interest to deceive their victims into providing funds for fictitious emergencies, investments, employment opportunities or other schemes only to disappear once they had received money from their victims, according to a state’s attorney’s office news release.

The 90-day effort diverted approximately 17,800 visitors from the phony websites. Following the successful conclusion of the operation, the state’s attorney’s office and Secret Service once again joined forces to produce a public service announcement to help the public steer clear of such scams.

The public service announcement is available at youtu.be/safpK5gfbjI.

“Even for those who are familiar with potential scams on the Internet, it is still extremely easy to become a target of such scams,” Berlin said in the release.

To minimize their chance of becoming a victim, Berlin said people should never provide any personal information, particularly financial information, to anyone they have only corresponded with online or on the phone.

“I would also say to trust your instincts,” he said. “If something doesn’t feel right about a transaction, do not complete it.”

For more information on how to protect yourself from online scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission at consumer.ftc.gov/scams.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Content Providers Counties Crime DuPage County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company