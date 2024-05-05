Police: Elgin man arrested while fleeing shooting scene

An Elgin man was arrested Saturday evening at the scene of a shooting in Harvard, police said.

Tyrone D. Jones, 36, of Elgin was arrested Saturday by Harvard police, authorities said. Courtesy of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office

The Harvard Police Department and Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a call at 6:28 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of West Brown Street for a report of a gunshot victim, authorities said Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right foot in the front yard of a home, according to police.

Tyrone D. Jones, 36, of the 300 block of Bent Street in Elgin, attempted to flee the scene, but was arrested by officers, according to police. He is charged with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, criminal trespass to a residence, possession of a firearm as a felon and resisting a police officer, according to court documents.

Jones was being held in the McHenry County jail pending a court appearance Monday.

The gunshot victim was transported to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford and has been treated and released, police said.

The case remains under investigation and more charges are possible, according to police.