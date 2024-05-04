St. Charles’ Dam Task Force raises questions on who owns the dam

A view of the St. Charles dam and the Fox River. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media

About 70 people attended the second St. Charles Dam Task Force meeting on May 2, where members were appointed to subcommittees, heard presentations from city and park district staff and concerns from the public.

A need for clarity on who actually owns the St. Charles Dam was also discussed.

The task force is a volunteer, joint initiative by the city and the park district. It was formed in February as a result of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ recent study of the Fox River and its recommendation to remove nine dams in Kane County, including the St. Charles Dam.

The goal of the task force is to help City Council members make a well-informed decision on whether to remove the St. Charles Dam by engaging with the public and consultants to evaluate the environmental, recreational and economic impacts that would have on the city.

While city staff has said on several occasions that the St. Charles Dam is owned by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, members of the task force are not so sure.

Park board director Holly Cabel gave an update on the task force’s website. She said a draft of the site will be available in the next week, and the site will include a documents page, links to meeting agendas and zoom links, key dates and facts.

A presentation on the history of the dam was then given by assistant director of Public Works Chris Adesso, which detailed several changes, inspections and plans made relating to the dam since its construction in 1916.

Adesso told the task force that IDNR owns the dam and would ultimately make the decision on its removal, should the city not make a recommendation. Some task force members, however, argued that IDNR may not be the owner of the dam.

Environmental regulations consultant Conrad Newell said in looking through city documents, he could not find anything that states IDNR owns the dam, and that he was told by representatives of IDNR that the city owns the dam.

Alderperson Paul Lencioni said he believed that the ownership of the dam had changed hands in the past and said it was possible that Hotel Baker owned it at one point in the 1930s. Rabchuk added that it is common for dams not to have a deed.

Adesso said he believes IDNR does own the dam, as they have communicated that in multiple meetings he attended.

Task force chairman and park board commissioner Jim Cooke asked city staff to provide the task force with documentation that proves ownership of the dam.

Another question raised was how the removal of the dam would affect the river.

Alderperson Bryan Wirball said the task force needed a better understanding of what the river would look like without the dam, and suggested that they consult with a hydrologist to find out exactly how water levels and other aspects of the river would be affected if the dam was removed.

Alderperson Ryan Bongard asked how many emergency scenarios the city has responded to at the dam over the years.

The task force’s next meeting is scheduled for June 6, where city staff is expected to provide the task force with proof of ownership and data on past emergency scenarios relating to the dam. Task force members may also begin to consider engaging with a consultant at their next meeting.

After discussion from task force members, the meeting was opened to public comment where nine people spoke, mainly against removal of the dam.

Lower water levels, invasive species, siltation, rising insect populations and detriment to recreation and city revenue were major factors among residents’ concerns.

Subcommittees formed

Task Force chairman and park board commissioner Jim Cooke appointed members to four subcommittees; environmental, recreational, economic impact and Army Corps Report.

Park board vice president Bob Thomson and environmental regulations consultant Conrad Newell were appointed to the environmental subcommittee.

Park district superintendent of recreation Mike Kies and research chemist Brian Pohrte were appointed to the recreational subcommittee.

Alderpersons Bryan Wirball and Ryan Bongard were appointed to the economic impact subcommittee, and Alderperson Paul Lencioni and River Corridor Foundation director John Rabchuk were appointed to the Army Corps report subcommittee.

Cooke said subcommittee members should decide their own mission and parameters, and any questions or requests for information should go through him.