Harris becomes first Hersey graduate in majors

Oakland Athletics third baseman Brett Harris throws to first for the out on Miami Marlins' Tim Anderson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 3, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) AP

OAKLAND, Calif. — Brent Rooker hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

The Athletics called up Hersey graduate Brett Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas before the game. Harris started at third base, becoming the first Hersey alum to play in the major leagues.

Harris went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts batting ninth.

Esteury Ruiz added an RBI single in the fifth as the A's backed lefty JP Sears (2-2), who won for the first time in four starts.

Oakland, which is 16-17, lost 112 games last season and didn't pick up its 16th victory until a win at Milwaukee on June 10 in the 66th game. Now, the A's are on a roll. They drew 8,533 fans for the interleague opener.

Before the game, the Marlins agreed to trade second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres, but the team said the deal still needed a review of medical information for the swap to be finalized.

Miami changed its lineup minutes before the game started, pulling the 27-year-old Arraez out of the leadoff spot and second base. Arraez was hitting .299 with five RBIs and had scored 22 runs with a .347 on-base percentage over 16 games.

Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers (2-3) was tagged for three runs on five hits and struck out five with no walks over six innings.

Miami had won three straight coming into their final visit to the Coliseum before the A's play the next three seasons in Sacramento as their new Las Vegas ballpark is being built.

Sears gave up a one-out triple to Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the second but escaped unscathed after striking out Emmanuel Rivera and retiring Otto Lopez on a grounder after a 10-pitch battle.

He was tagged for seven runs in 6 1/3 innings against the Orioles in his previous start.

Lucas Erceg, the fourth A's pitcher, gave up a two-out RBI single to Nick Gordon before finishing for his second save — recording the final four outs.