Woman dies after motorcycle-SUV crash in Aurora

PlaceholderImage of ambulance for breaking news stories N/A

A woman has died of injuries sustained in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in Aurora, according to Aurora police.

Nicole Ross, 29, of Cortland, was a passenger on a 1990 Harley-Davidson that was driving east around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Butterfield Road at Savannah Drive.

A westbound Chevrolet Suburban SUV tried to make a U-turn, and the motorcycle was unable to stop. It hit the driver’s side, ejecting both the motorcycle driver and Ross.

Ross hit another westbound vehicle.

She died Thursday.

The motorcycle driver, the SUV driver and a passenger in the SUV were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330.