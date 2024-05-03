Hoffman Estates announces eclectic lineup for Summer Sounds on the Green concert series

Starlight City Band will perform June 13 at Hoffman Estates' Summer Sounds on the Green concert series. Courtesy of JPM Photography

Hoffman Estates has announced the 2024 lineup for Summer Sounds on the Green, the village’s free outdoor concert series running on Thursday nights from June 16 to Aug. 15, at the Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green.

Each show will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on the green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, which includes the Hideaway Brew Garden & Bar and golf cart transportation to and from the amphitheater area.

The performances are sponsored by the village’s Arts Commission and Hoffman Estates Park District. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs.

This year’s performances:

The Nite Hawks, June 6. Combining big band, swing, jazz, jump and blues styles, The Nite Hawks feature songs ranging from composers like George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin to the blues of Fats Waller, Duke Ellington and Ray Charles.

Starlight City Band, June 13. Starlight City combines the pop and dance music of such artists as Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, P!NK, The Killers, Panic! At The Disco, Toto and more.

Alika Arlynn Band will perform June 20, at Hoffman Estates Summer Sounds on the Green concert series. Courtesy of K Squared Imagery

Alika Arlynn Band, June 20. Bringing country to the concert series, Illinois-born Alika Arlynn combines Gretchen Wilson's gritty style with Carrie Underwood's soulful and sophisticated sound and the production edge of Shania Twain. Her singles “My Devotion,” “Bows Before Bros,” and “Bring It” have been played on Chicago's Big 95.5.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra Brass, June 27. Performing classics and pops, the ESO became a professional orchestra in 1985. The 2023/24 season marks conductor Chad Goodman’s inaugural season as music director. This concert features members of the ESO brass section.

Mariachi Universitario, July 11. A true mariachi with three guitars, two trumpets and two violins, the group plays classic repertoire. They have performed for the Mexican Independence Day Parade, The Columbus Day Parade and The Chicago Latino Music Fest.

American Cash, July 18. This Johnny Cash tribute captures the spirit and intensity of one of the greatest performers and songwriters in modern music history. The band covers his hits from the early Sun Records days through his final recordings in 2002.

Bopology, July 25. A musical tribute to the Rat-Pack and Swing era, Bopology blends their ‘50s and ‘60s style for audiences of all ages. Their repertoire ranges from “The Flintstones Theme” to “Sing, Sing, Sing,” “In the Mood,” and “Jump, Jive and Wail.”

Billy Elton, a Billy Joel/Elton John tribute act, will perform Aug. 1, at Hoffman Estates' Summer Sounds on the Green concert series. Photo courtesy of Hoffman Estates Arts Commission

Billy Elton, Aug. 1. A Billy Joel/Elton John tribute led by Reid Spears on piano and lead vocals, this eight-piece band takes audiences on a timeless journey through the catalogs of those two musical giants.

Johnny Russler & the Beach Bums Band, Aug. 8. Combining the sounds of Trop Rock, Reggae, Surf, and Calypso with great original music and songs by Jimmy Buffett, Bob Marley, Zac Brown Band, Paul Simon, Sublime, Beach Boys and more.

Heartache Tonight, Aug. 15. The series wraps up with this Eagles tribute. Heartache Tonight brings together music from all eras and incarnations of the huge rock powerhouse that produced hits over four decades.

More information and parking details are available on the Hoffman Estates Arts Commission website. Shows will be canceled In the event of lightning or other inclement weather, so check the site for cancellation details. There is also an event status hotline to call at (847) 252-5448.