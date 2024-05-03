advertisement
Crime

Gurnee police detective resigns after being charged with retail theft

Posted May 03, 2024 8:51 pm
Mick Zawislak
 

4-year department veteran was off-duty at the time

A Gurnee police detective recently resigned after being charged with retail theft, officials said.

Antoine J. Smith, 32, of Round Lake, had been with the department four years.

Gurnee police were called April 28 to a big box store on the 6500 block of Grand Avenue. Smith, who was off duty at the time, was accused of under-ringing items at the self-checkout, Gurnee Detective Shawn Gaylor said.

The store’s loss prevention team monitors self-checkout stations, Gaylor said, and they witnessed the theft in real time.

Under-ringing is a deceptive practice involving deliberately scanning items at a lower price than their actual value or intentionally not scanning merchandise during the checkout process, according to police, and it constitutes retail theft under Illinois law.

After an investigation, Smith was charged with misdemeanor retail theft and resigned the same day. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 28, Gaylor said.

“The Gurnee Police Department upholds the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and any actions contrary to these principles will be met with swift and decisive action,” a police news release said.

“The department remains committed to serving and protecting the community with integrity and transparency,” the release said.

