Teen charged in Naperville shooting released

An 18-year-old male charged in an April shooting in Naperville has been released from jail.

The teen, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, is charged with aggravated robbery in connection with an April 16 shooting that injured a 22-year-old man.

The teen’s name is not being released because he is charged as a juvenile.

The teen, who had been held at the Will County juvenile detention center since his arrest in April, is one of two people police believe was involved in the shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of Leach Drive. A second person has not yet been charged in the incident.

On Monday, Will County Judge John Pavich ordered electronic monitoring for the teen, who was released to his sister in Lisle.

Pavich also denied a prosecutor’s motion seeking a DNA sample from the teen. Prosecutors said Naperville police recovered two weapons from the April 16 shooting and requested the DNA sample to test against any DNA found on the weapons.

Will County Assistant Public Defender Lea Norbut argued the two weapons had already been handled by police and it was unclear what DNA evidence may be on the weapons.

She argued police should know if there are any usable DNA samples on the weapons before a court orders a sample from the teen.

Naperville police said the two men, including the teen, were known to the victim. The two men went to the victim’s home, a struggle ensued, and the victim was shot in the leg.

The two then fled the scene, prompting a soft lockdown for schools in the area, including Neuqua Valley High School.

The teen will appear in juvenile court again on July 10.