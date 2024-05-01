advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Teen charged in Naperville shooting released

Posted May 01, 2024 5:18 pm
Alicia Fabbre
 

An 18-year-old male charged in an April shooting in Naperville has been released from jail.

The teen, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, is charged with aggravated robbery in connection with an April 16 shooting that injured a 22-year-old man.

The teen’s name is not being released because he is charged as a juvenile.

The teen, who had been held at the Will County juvenile detention center since his arrest in April, is one of two people police believe was involved in the shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of Leach Drive. A second person has not yet been charged in the incident.

On Monday, Will County Judge John Pavich ordered electronic monitoring for the teen, who was released to his sister in Lisle.

Pavich also denied a prosecutor’s motion seeking a DNA sample from the teen. Prosecutors said Naperville police recovered two weapons from the April 16 shooting and requested the DNA sample to test against any DNA found on the weapons.

Will County Assistant Public Defender Lea Norbut argued the two weapons had already been handled by police and it was unclear what DNA evidence may be on the weapons.

She argued police should know if there are any usable DNA samples on the weapons before a court orders a sample from the teen.

Naperville police said the two men, including the teen, were known to the victim. The two men went to the victim’s home, a struggle ensued, and the victim was shot in the leg.

The two then fled the scene, prompting a soft lockdown for schools in the area, including Neuqua Valley High School.

The teen will appear in juvenile court again on July 10.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Naperville News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company