Police investigating armed robbery of Arlington Heights store

Arlington Heights police are investigating the reported armed robbery of a liquor store over the weekend.

According to police, an employee of the business on the 1700 block of West Algonquin Road reported that two armed men entered the store at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

One of the men pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded he open the cash register. The employee complied and the robbers stole about $900 cash, according to a police report.

The robbers arrived and left in a white, four-door sedan, reports state.

One of the robbers was described as a man with a skinny build, wearing all black clothing, a hood, a face mask, black gloves and gray/green running shoes. He was carrying a two-tone handgun.

The second robber was described as a man with a thin build, also wearing all black clothing, a hood and a face mask. He wore tan gloves and was armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine, reports state.

Anyone with information about this or any other serious crime in Arlington Heights can submit an anonymous text tip by texting the keyword 847AHPD and your message to 847411(tip411) or call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847)590-STOP. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.