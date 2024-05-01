Four hurt in morning crash near Long Grove

Four people were hurt Wednesday in a six-vehicle crash that shut down lanes of a busy road near Long Grove during the morning rush hour.

Fortunately, all of the injuries were minor, said Battalion Chief Kevin Wodrich of the Countryside Fire Protection District.

The collision occurred about 7 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 83 near Gilmer Road. A garbage truck and a box truck were among the autos involved.

One car was flipped onto its roof by the force of the crash, and its driver had to be freed by firefighters, Wodrich said.

Three people were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. One person was taken to Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

All four are expected to survive.

“(It) looked much worse that it was,” said Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

The northbound lanes of Route 83 were shut down for at least an hour after the crash. All lanes are now open, police said.