advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Four hurt in morning crash near Long Grove

Posted May 01, 2024 10:17 am
Russell Lissau
 

Four people were hurt Wednesday in a six-vehicle crash that shut down lanes of a busy road near Long Grove during the morning rush hour.

Fortunately, all of the injuries were minor, said Battalion Chief Kevin Wodrich of the Countryside Fire Protection District.

The collision occurred about 7 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 83 near Gilmer Road. A garbage truck and a box truck were among the autos involved.

One car was flipped onto its roof by the force of the crash, and its driver had to be freed by firefighters, Wodrich said.

Three people were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. One person was taken to Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

All four are expected to survive.

“(It) looked much worse that it was,” said Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli.

The northbound lanes of Route 83 were shut down for at least an hour after the crash. All lanes are now open, police said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Lake County Local Long Grove News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company