advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   U.S. drug control agency will move to reclassify marijuana in a historic shift, AP sources say
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Child riding bicycle suffers minor injuries after being hit by SUV in Gurnee

Posted April 30, 2024 10:44 am
Daily Herald report

A 12-year-old riding a bicycle sustained minor injuries Monday after being struck by an SUV in Gurnee.

Police said the child was hit by a Jeep Compass at the intersection of Washington Street and Almond Road about 7:35 a.m. before crossing guards were at their designated areas.

According to a news release, the child was traveling north on Almond Road and struck while trying to cross the street during the “do not cross” indicator on the crosswalk.

The child was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for evaluation and treatment, police said. No citations were issued.

Gurnee police urge pedestrians and cyclists to obey traffic signals and crosswalk indicators and be vigilant, especially during peak hours when children are going to and from school.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Gurnee News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company