Child riding bicycle suffers minor injuries after being hit by SUV in Gurnee

A 12-year-old riding a bicycle sustained minor injuries Monday after being struck by an SUV in Gurnee.

Police said the child was hit by a Jeep Compass at the intersection of Washington Street and Almond Road about 7:35 a.m. before crossing guards were at their designated areas.

According to a news release, the child was traveling north on Almond Road and struck while trying to cross the street during the “do not cross” indicator on the crosswalk.

The child was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for evaluation and treatment, police said. No citations were issued.

Gurnee police urge pedestrians and cyclists to obey traffic signals and crosswalk indicators and be vigilant, especially during peak hours when children are going to and from school.