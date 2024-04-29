Metra aims to give UIC students a break on fares; pilot program may expand to colleges across region

Metra is eying offering a reduced fare pass to University of Illinois at Chicago students. Courtesy of Martin Hernandez Rosas / University of Illinois Chicago

Metra is poised to launch a pilot program offering reduced fares to University of Illinois at Chicago students, an idea that could expand across the region.

The Chicago Transit Authority and Pace already provide discount fares for college students, and Metra’s been urged to do the same.

“Students do have, many times, limited access to money,” Metra Director Melinda Bush of Grayslake said Thursday.

“We want students to ride. They’re our future customers and it’s really helping to build that pipeline for public transportation. It just makes sense,” the former state senator added.

The CTA’s U-Pass program provides cheaper rides for students at more than 45 colleges and universities in the metro area.

Currently, Metra is finalizing an agreement with the CTA and UIC to create a Metra/CTA U-Pass Program for a one-year pilot.

Assuming all parties sign off, the new pass is expected to debut in August, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said Thursday.

Over the year, Metra officials would monitor enrollment and actual use by students, then decide whether to expand the pilot.

“We’ll be able to see where people are coming from, where they’re going, and how frequently they travel,” director of operations and project management Aaron Maertins said at an April 17 meeting.

“If it is successful and it proves potentially financially sustainable, it’s something that is designed to be scaled to other academic institutions,” Maertins explained.

One key factor will be how much revenue is generated by the program.

At this point, Metra doesn’t have a ridership estimate, Gillis said. “This pilot will determine the amount of people interested in the program.”

The Metra/CTA U-Pass Program will be open to any enrolled student and UIC would verify eligibility. Payments would be rolled into student university fees.

UIC students could opt out of the U-Pass, pick a CTA-only U-Pass or chose a Metra/CTA U-Pass, which would be based on semesters.

Metra does collaborate with the University of Chicago on Metra Electric Line Day Pass 5-Packs. The new initiative, however, is broader and offers unlimited rides during school semesters.

“I think this is one of best things we could ever do for our community of young people,” board Director Ken Koehler said April 17.

“If we’re going to build ridership for the future … we should be investing in them now,” Director Ricardo Estrada of Chicago said at a Jan. 17 meeting, when the board asked staff to double down on the issue.

If the pilot succeeds, “there will definitely be a clamor for getting it expanded,” UIC’s Urban Transportation Center Director P.S. Sriraj said.

Then Metra has to do some number-crunching, he noted, adding “CTA does not make money on the U-Pass. They actually lose money on the U-Pass.”

But there are payoffs, including more people riding at off-peak hours, which adds to passenger comfort levels, and the hope students will become lifelong transit users, he said.

Many UIC undergraduates live in Chicago, Sriraj said, but he expects suburban graduate students will be one demographic taking advantage of the pilot.

“I’ve talked about the changing face of public transportation for a long time; it’s finally happening now,” he said.

One more thing

For most students, the pass would cost $261.25 for 95 days. For medical students it would cost $302.50 over 110 days.

Costs are based on $2.75 a day; Metra riders would need to use the Ventra app.

You should know

Pumped about the NASCAR Chicago Street Race coming to the city July 6 and 7? One new entertainment feature is the Chicago House Music Showcase, NASCAR announced last week. The concert celebrating 40 years of the genre starts at 5 p.m. both days and includes a number of famous names including White Knight. For race ticket information, go to nascarchicago.com.

Gridlock alert

Belvidere Road in Grayslake closes temporarily today at the CN railroad track. Detours will be posted. Repairs to the crossing should wrap up May 11.