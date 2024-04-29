advertisement
Softball

Softball Top 20

Posted April 29, 2024 1:32 pm
 

Records through April 28

Team Comment

1. Fremd (14-2) Lucas, M. Kanupke no-hit Rolling Meadows

2. Barrington (18-1) K. Taraschewsky 17-1 in circle

3. Antioch (16-3) Schuler 13 Ks, HR vs. St. Charles North

4. Mundelein (21-0) Two-game lead in NSC

5. Wheaton North (15-3) Crosthwaite sets new HR record

6. St. Charles North (11-3) Ritter homers in Antioch loss

7. Lake Park (15-2) Dropped first DuKane game to St. Charles North

8. Downers Grove South (12-4) Leading West Suburban Gold

9. St. Charles East (14-5) In middle of tight DuKane race

10. Warren (15-4) 9-1 in last 10 games

11. Huntley (18-5) Tied with Crystal Lake C. for FVC lead

12. Maine South (11-2) Hawks 5-1 in CSL South

13. Hersey (10-3) Two-game lead in MSL East

14. WW South (12-6) Wright fans 8 in win over Glenbard South

15. Glenbard North (9-8) Handed Wheaton North 1st DuKane loss

16. South Elgin (15-7) 12-1 in last 13

17. Stevenson (12-5) Shimanski 2 HRs vs. Trinity

18. Palatine (11-8) Frosh Woldman has 113 strikeouts

19. West Chicago (11-2) Defense shines in win over Bartlett

20. Maine West (10-3) Garcia 3-for-4 in 2-1 win vs Vernon Hills

Others to watch: Metea Valley 11-8, Benet 13-5, IC Catholic Prep 16-2, Elk Grove 12-6, St. Francis 13-5, Bartlett 13-6, Willowbrook 12-9, Downers Grove North 10-5, York 10-8, Wauconda 13-7

