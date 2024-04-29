Man found dead in Gurnee street may have been dragged by vehicle, police say

A man found dead in the street early Monday at Dorchester Avenue and Estes Street in Gurnee may have been dragged by a vehicle, police said.

Police were called to the area about 3:39 a.m. for an unresponsive man lying in the street. Preliminary investigation shows he was a resident of the 3800 block of Dorchester Avenue, police said.

According to police, the man went outside to smoke and was last seen by his wife around 3 a.m. She said she lost contact with him after he went outside, police said.

Further information was not released.

In a social media post Monday afternoon, police said they’re gathering information and evidence to determine the circumstances. Police said it is an active investigation and ask anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Information submitted to Lake County Crime Stoppers is anonymous as caller ID is not used and conversations are not recorded, police said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by phone at (847) 662-2222, online at lakecountycrimestoppers.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.