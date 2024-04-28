SkyView: Panoramic shot shows off enormous sea of cars

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com A 360-degree panoramic drone photo shows the thousands of cars stored in the Cash For Cars lot in Elgin on April 22.

One way to photograph the rows and rows of automobiles at the cashforcars.com storage lot in Elgin is with the panorama setting on a drone.

The DJI Mine 3 Pro drone has several panorama settings. I used the sphere setting, which basically shoots a 360-degree angle around the drone. There also is a 180-degree setting and other less wide settings.

I chose the widest setting because it adds distortion and interest to the photo. It’s difficult to grasp the enormity of space captured in this photo. Imagine enlarging the picture and linking the opposing ends together. Stand in the center of the loop and turn around.

That is exactly what you would see if you were standing on a 75-foot platform above the ground at this location. The drone was hovering at that height and took a series of photographs that it then stitched together to make this image.

You also can find this huge car storage lot on Google Maps. It is located just south of Route 20 and west of Route 59 in Elgin.