Man injured, person in custody after Elgin shooting

Posted April 28, 2024 8:12 am
Daily Herald report

One person is hospitalized and a second is in custody after an early morning shooting Sunday in Elgin, police said.

According to Elgin police, officers responded at about 12:10 a.m. to reports of a shooting inside a home in the 600 block of Dover Drive. They arrived and located a male victim who was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

A person is in custody and detectives from the Elgin Police Department’s Major Investigations Division continue to investigate, authorities said.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.

