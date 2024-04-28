Gages Lake man charged with slicing open man’s stomach

Anthony E. Osmena

A Gages Lake man faces felony charges alleging he sliced open another man’s stomach during an argument Saturday morning, authorities said.

Anthony E. Osmena, 23, of the 17800 block of West Big Oaks Road, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful use of a weapon stemming from the alleged attack.

The other man was hospitalized Sunday, and his condition is improving, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He had been wounded so severely that his intestinal tract fell out of the slash wound, authorities said.

Sheriff’s police said detectives responded at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday to a Lake County hospital, where they learned that a 24-year-old Round Lake Beach man brought to the emergency room was in surgery and in critical condition.

Further investigation revealed that the man was in a car with a man identified as Osmena when the two began arguing, sheriff’s police said.

The driver of the car pulled over near Eastwood Avenue and Chippewa Road in Gages Lake to drop Osmena off, authorities said. Both men then got the vehicle and were still arguing when Osmena attacked the Round Lake Beach man with a knife, authorities allege.

The driver of the car immediately drove the Round Lake Beach man to the hospital.

Osmena later was arrested him at his home, sheriff’s police said. He was being held Sunday in the Lake County jail pending a court appearance.