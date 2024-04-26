Another SUV stolen at Des Plaines gas station after keys left in ignition

In the latest theft of its kind in Des Plaines, a silver Audi Q7 was stolen this week at a gas station after the owner left the keys in the ignition while she was out of the SUV, police said.

The theft occurred about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday at the station at Sam’s Club, 101 W. Oakton St.

After exiting a white Volkswagen sedan, the thief climbed behind the wheel of the Audi and drove off, police said in a news release.

The thief reportedly wore a medical mask and dark pants.

At least three other similar thefts or attempted thefts have occurred at that station or in the Sam’s Club parking lot since November 2023. More have occurred at different gas stations in Des Plaines.

Des Plaines police have urged people to be aware of their surroundings at gas stations and to watch out for vehicles driving through a station that don’t seem to be stopping at pumps.

Additionally, drivers should never leave keys or remote starters in their cars, police have said. People also should turn off cars when not occupied and lock car doors during fueling stops, police advised.