From St. Charles to New York: Giants select Nubin in second round

Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

Tyler Nubin did it all during his time at St. Charles North.

Whether the North Stars needed him to pick up an important tackle, make an big catch or pick up crucial yards, Nubin made the plays when it mattered the most.

Now New York will get a chance to enjoy Nubin’s versatility. The Giants drafted Nubin in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night, selecting him 47th overall.

Nubin was excited to show off his flexibility when he spoke with local reporters on a conference call Friday.

“I like to call myself a Swiss Army knife,” Nubin said. “I can move around everywhere. I can blitz. I can come down and hit in the box. I can play over top. So anywhere on the field I’m comfortable.”

Nubin, a 2019 St. Charles North graduate, showed off that versatility with Minnesota and became one of the top safeties in the nation for the Golden Gophers the past couple of seasons. Nubin earned second team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and then first-team All-American and All-Big Ten honors this past season.

Nubin started to show off glimpses of his playmaking ability during his junior season in 2021. He had 52 tackles, three interceptions and one sack. As a true senior, he led the team with four interceptions and added 55 tackles, fourth-most on the team.

As a senior, Nubin took his game to another level. He finished 2023 with 53 tackles, five interceptions and one sack, forced fumble and recovered fumble each.

Nubin set the Minnesota career interceptions record with 13 and ended his career with 207 tackles in five seasons — he used an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nubin will get a chance to compete for the Giants as a safety right away after Xavier McKinney left and signed with the Green Bay Packers. Giants general manger Joe Schoen was excited for everything Nubin brought to New York when he met with reporters Friday night.

“[He’s] just a good football player,” Schoen said. “Culture-changer at the University of Minnesota and he’s going to bring that mentality here. … Just a really special kid that’s a good football player.”

St. Charles North fans saw plenty of that talent during his time with the North Stars. As a senior, he played receivers, wildcat quarterback and cornerback to lead St. Charles North to the 2018 Class 7A championship game.

Nubin told reporters Friday that he couldn’t stop crying for 35 minutes after he was selected. He wasn’t crying because of the work he had put in. It was the support system he had to help him get to this point.

“My parents have been working so hard for me all my life,” Nubin said. “There are so many people and so many sacrifices that were made leading up to this moment. It all came out. That’s what it was.”