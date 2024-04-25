advertisement
News

One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Wheeling

Posted April 25, 2024 8:56 am
Russell Lissau
 

One person died from injuries in two-vehicle crash in Wheeling late Wednesday, authorities said.

The collision happened about 10:20 p.m. when a 2018 Buick Encore headed west on Lake-Cook Road near Northgate Parkway crossed the concrete median and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse headed east, police said.

Both SUVs were badly damaged, trapping the drivers, according to a news release from the Wheeling Fire Department.

Firefighters freed the drivers, who then were taken to Endeavor Health Glenbrook Hospital. The driver of the Encore, who police believe was a 25-year-old Buffalo Grove woman, couldn’t be saved, authorities said.

The crash is under investigation. An autopsy is pending.

