See which high schools ranked in the top 25 in Illinois

U.S. News & World Report released its list of top high schools in the country and in their respective states.

The question is, how did your school do?

Several suburban high schools ranked among the top 25 in Illinois and in the top 500 nationally. The list ranks 724 high schools in Illinois and 17,655 schools nationally.

“This ranking reflects the dedication and unwavering commitment from our students, educators and staff, and is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence at Neuqua Valley and throughout our entire districtwide community,” said Adrian Talley, superintendent of Indian Prairie School District 204. Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville was ranked 15th in the state and came in at 396 nationally.

Glenbard Township High School District 87 Superintendent David Larson noted the district’s schools are often recognized for their efforts in providing challenging courses. Glenbard West High School was ranked 24th in the state — a feat that Larson said takes the entire school community.

“We are grateful for the support of our students’ families,” said Larson. “In partnership with our talented faculty and staff, they are helping students prepare for success after high school.”

Other schools that earned a spot among the 25 best high schools in Illinois include Adlai E. Stevenson in Lincolnshire, 6th in the state and 194th nationally and Vernon Hills High School, 8th in the state and 309th nationally.

Schools in the top 25 in Illinois include Hinsdale Central High School, 11; Libertyville High School, 12; William Fremd High School, 13; Lake Forest High School, 14; Deerfield High School, 16; John Hersey High School, 17; Glenbrook North High School, 19; Barrington High School, 20; Glenbrook South High School, 21; Prospect High School, 22; Maine South High School, 23; and Naperville North High School 25.

To view the list, visit usnews.com.