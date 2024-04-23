Arlington Heights police, ISP seek public’s help finding missing man

The Arlington Heights Police Department and the Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing 69-year-old man, officials said.

Guru Hosahalli Krishnaswamy was last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 2800 block of Greenwood Ave., Arlington Heights.

He is described as an Asian man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 132 pounds and bald; he was wearing a black shirt with a collar, black pants, and gray shoes. He has a scar on the bridge of his nose.

Hosahalli Krishnaswamy has a condition that places him in danger, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or the Arlington Heights Police Department at (847) 368-5300.

Hosahalli Krishnaswamy