Arlington Heights police, ISP seek public’s help finding missing man
The Arlington Heights Police Department and the Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing 69-year-old man, officials said.
Guru Hosahalli Krishnaswamy was last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 2800 block of Greenwood Ave., Arlington Heights.
He is described as an Asian man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 132 pounds and bald; he was wearing a black shirt with a collar, black pants, and gray shoes. He has a scar on the bridge of his nose.
Hosahalli Krishnaswamy has a condition that places him in danger, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or the Arlington Heights Police Department at (847) 368-5300.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.