Police investigating attempted robbery of runner on Libertyville path

Police are investigating the attempted robbery Sunday morning of a runner on the Libertyville Nature Preserve Trail.

According to police, a man was running northbound on the trail about 500 feet southwest of Newgate Court at about 9:45 a.m. when two men near a trail bench blocked his path and demanded he empty his pockets.

The runner refused and was punched by one of the men. A fight ensued and the runner gained the upper hand and backed away from the would-be robbers. The encounter initially was reported to Mundelein police and later transferred to Libertyville.

According to police, one of the offenders was described as a Black man, 19 to 20 years old, standing about 6-foot-2, with longer unkempt hair with short sides. The other man was described as Black, about 17 years old, about 5-foot-7, with short, thick, unkempt dreadlocks, police said.

The runner suffered minor injuries which did not require medical attention, according to police.

Anyone able to identify the offenders or have information that could assist in the investigation should contact Libertyville police at (847) 362-8310.