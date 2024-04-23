Bears ideal draft scenario could include trade and a DT

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton could be a choice for the Bears if they trade down with the No. 9 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL draft. Associated Press

Back in March, Bears general manager Ryan Poles talked about dividing his scouting staff into debate teams.

One group would argue taking an offensive tackle with the No. 9 pick, another would focus on wide receiver and a third would take edge rusher.

Hopefully those subcommittees dug into team history and thought outside their assigned boxes a little bit.

As always, there are no correct answers on draft night. The answer key doesn't arrive for a few years, usually.

But the message which usually emerges from Bears history is this: Don't forget about the defense.

There haven't been many great Bears teams in the last, uh, 70 years or so. The best were led by the defense and anchored by a star defensive tackle. Think Akiem Hicks, Tommie Harris. Going back to 1985, you could mention a few guys — Steve McMichael, William Perry. Dan Hampton lined up inside at times.

This might also qualify as the greatest need. The Bears lost their best interior defensive lineman from the past two seasons when Justin Jones signed with Arizona as a free agent. Gervon Dexter had a decent rookie year and veteran nose guard Andrew Billings was a solid addition, but a disruptive force at the position could turn this defense into one of the league’s best.

The NFL world is already catching onto this idea. Some have suggested Texas DT Byron Murphy II to the Bears at No. 9. A recent mock draft on nfl.com had the Bears trading down to No. 15 and taking Murphy with a pick obtained from the Colts.

Texas’ Byron Murphy II is considered the top defensive tackle in this year’s NFL draft. Associated Press

It has since been updated to send Murphy to Atlanta at the No. 8 pick, with the Bears taking Alabama edge Dallas Turner at 15.

It takes two teams to make a trade, but such a strategy seems ideal for the Bears, since they could add to their currently modest stash of four draft picks.

The beauty of this plan is the Bears don't have to be all-in on Murphy. Another DT candidate who could fit the bill is Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton. The most recent espn.com mock has Newton going No. 27 and Murphy 18th. Newton is slightly larger than Murphy, put up similar stats last fall and was even better in 2022.

With Caleb Williams a virtual lock to be chosen with the No. 1 pick, it will be tempting to get him some help, like a left tackle or a wide receiver.

Trading down would allow the Bears to take advantage of an especially deep class of wide receivers. They could likely find a solid option to be the third receiver with D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen in the second or third rounds.

An offensive tackle is also be tempting. Bears Film Study has harped about how tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright are better run-blockers than pass-blockers, and moving Jones to guard is something to consider.

And edge also makes sense. The final piece to this defense could be another pass rusher to play opposite Montez Sweat. Maybe Turner could be that player. He's a little undersized (6-3, 247), but not far from T.J. Watt territory. Turner's most impressive play of last season might have been chasing down Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter 40 yards downfield to make a tackle. In other words, he is very athletic.

The feeling here is defensive lines work best from the inside out. Someone on the inside who demands double teams will help open up the edge rushers. If the Bears have to wait a year to fill that spot, that's OK. They're probably hoping for more sacks from DeMarcus Walker anyway.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine February in Indianapolis. Associated Press