What local road projects will impact your commute this year?

They may not involve towering cranes hefting steel beams, but local road improvements can really impact how fast you get around.

Here’s a sampling of what’s being fixed and where in the suburbs this year. Some departments are still finalizing plans.

Cook County

• Traffic signal modernization and replacement on Schaumburg Road from Barrington Road to Martingale Road in Schaumburg.

• Traffic signal modernization and replacement on Euclid Avenue at Wheeling Road and Burning Bush Lane near Prospect Heights.

• Bridge repairs on Des Plaines River Road over McDonald Creek in Wheeling Township.

• Bridge repairs on Tower Road over the Edens Expressway in Glencoe and Northbrook.

• Bridge repairs on Waukegan Road over the Union Pacific Railroad in Northbrook.

DuPage

• Bridge repairs on Roosevelt Road over Winfield Creek east of County Farm Road in Wheaton.

• Resurfacing on Ogden Avenue from Beaumont/Shandrew Drive to South Aurora Road in Naperville.

• Repairs to the Route 83 bridge over the BNSF Railroad in Downers Grove Township.

Lake

• Resurfacing on Waukegan Road from Route 22 to Lake-Cook Road.

• Rebuilding Aptakisic Road between Route 83 and Buffalo Grove Road in Long Grove and Buffalo Grove.

Work to rebuild Aptakisic Road from Route 83 to the intersection of Buffalo Grove Road in Long Grove and Buffalo Grove will take place this summer. Daily Herald File Photo, 2020

• Pavement replacement on Arlington Heights Road from Lake-Cook Road to Route 83 in the Buffalo Grove/Long Grove area.

• Reconstructing the Route 59 and Grand Avenue intersection plus realignments to Washington Street in Fox Lake.

Fox Valley

• Replacement of the Route 31/State Street bridge over Route 20 in Elgin.

• Extension of Dauberman Road from Route 30 to Granart Road as part of a BNSF grade separation project near Big Rock.

• Improvements such as wider shoulders on Plank Road from Engel Road to Waughon Road in Burlington Township.

• Roadway reconstruction on Fabyan Parkway at Western Avenue in Geneva Township.

• Repaving on Hartland Road from Route 14 to Nelson Road near Woodstock.

• Repaving on Spring Grove Road from Johnsburg Road to Route 12.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.