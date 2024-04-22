advertisement
Transportation

What local road projects will impact your commute this year?

Posted April 22, 2024 5:30 am
Marni Pyke
 

They may not involve towering cranes hefting steel beams, but local road improvements can really impact how fast you get around.

Here’s a sampling of what’s being fixed and where in the suburbs this year. Some departments are still finalizing plans.

Cook County

• Traffic signal modernization and replacement on Schaumburg Road from Barrington Road to Martingale Road in Schaumburg.

• Traffic signal modernization and replacement on Euclid Avenue at Wheeling Road and Burning Bush Lane near Prospect Heights.

• Bridge repairs on Des Plaines River Road over McDonald Creek in Wheeling Township.

• Bridge repairs on Tower Road over the Edens Expressway in Glencoe and Northbrook.

• Bridge repairs on Waukegan Road over the Union Pacific Railroad in Northbrook.

DuPage

• Bridge repairs on Roosevelt Road over Winfield Creek east of County Farm Road in Wheaton.

• Resurfacing on Ogden Avenue from Beaumont/Shandrew Drive to South Aurora Road in Naperville.

• Repairs to the Route 83 bridge over the BNSF Railroad in Downers Grove Township.

Lake

• Resurfacing on Waukegan Road from Route 22 to Lake-Cook Road.

• Rebuilding Aptakisic Road between Route 83 and Buffalo Grove Road in Long Grove and Buffalo Grove.

• Pavement replacement on Arlington Heights Road from Lake-Cook Road to Route 83 in the Buffalo Grove/Long Grove area.

• Reconstructing the Route 59 and Grand Avenue intersection plus realignments to Washington Street in Fox Lake.

Fox Valley

• Replacement of the Route 31/State Street bridge over Route 20 in Elgin.

• Extension of Dauberman Road from Route 30 to Granart Road as part of a BNSF grade separation project near Big Rock.

• Improvements such as wider shoulders on Plank Road from Engel Road to Waughon Road in Burlington Township.

• Roadway reconstruction on Fabyan Parkway at Western Avenue in Geneva Township.

• Repaving on Hartland Road from Route 14 to Nelson Road near Woodstock.

• Repaving on Spring Grove Road from Johnsburg Road to Route 12.

Daily Herald Staff Writer Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.

