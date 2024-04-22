Senators say deal with airlines on O’Hare looks promising, as Duckworth promises western access

Negotiations between Chicago and airlines about a seismic redo at O’Hare International Airport are back on track, Illinois’ two senators said Monday at a groundbreaking for Terminal 3 renovations.

“The conversation is going in the right direction,” Sen. Dick Durbin said.

“With the new proposal from the city, this expansion is back on budget, which is really important,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth said.

Concerns about delays and costs of the project, which would build a new Global Terminal and two satellite concourses, have raised questions from United and American airlines.

A city proposal in early April to prioritize construction of the Global Terminal, which would replace Terminal 2, found favor with the carriers. But Durbin and others worried that it would stall Satellite Concourse 2 and the resulting additional gate space.

Now, “I think we’re in a better place,” Durbin said.

“My goal has always been to meet the 25% increased capacity goal,” he added. “We put billions of dollars into these runways to make them efficient and safe and that was the right investment to start. Now we have to make sure the terminals can respond to the traffic that’s likely to come in the near future.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson added, “we’re collaborating. We’re talking to all parties. We have great federal partners; the airlines have been very courageous. We’re having real, substantive conversations around how make sure our shared values are met.”

Officials said the airlines have not yet responded and could not provide any specifics.

Duckworth addressed another outstanding airport issue — western access, a longtime goal of nearby suburbs.

In 2027, the Illinois tollway will complete the Route 390/I-490 interchange that will provide an entrance to the west side of O’Hare.

But that will be off-limits to the public, with just a parking lot for airport employees planned. Additional amenities would be based on market demand.

“I am not satisfied with that,” Duckworth said. “But I am satisfied with the work that the city is doing to get us to a place to where we have can actually have access. There’s only one way in and out of O’Hare and that is a real bottleneck, and with the amount of traffic that’s coming through, we need another access point.

“We’re going to get there,” the Hoffman Estates Democrat added. “I’m not going to let this go. We’re going to get that western access.”

Meanwhile, city and federal leaders promised big improvements to Terminal 3 when a redo wraps up in 2027.

“The ‘Elevate T3’ project will address aging infrastructure in this building and allow for future growth,” Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee said.

The project totals $300 million, with construction alone costing $200 million.

Features include: merging two TSA checkpoints into one for faster service; expanding passenger corridors, waiting areas and concessions; increasing access for passengers with disabilities; and updating the baggage claim area.

Travelers line up at a security checkpoint area in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. Associated Press, 2023

Travelers walk through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. Associated Press, 2023

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks at a groundbreaking Monday for Terminal 3 renovations at O'Hare International Airport with Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin and CDA Commissioner Jamie Rhee (middle).

A rendering of the revamped Terminal 3 gate area at O'Hare International Airport. Chicago Department of Aviation

A rendering of a revamped baggage claim at O'Hare International Airport’s Terminal 3. Chicago Department of Aviation