Glenbard East’s Huber stars on and off the court

Illinois Wesleyan University junior guard Lauren Huber, a Glenbard East graduate, earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-America honors. Courtesy of Kodiak Creative

A Lombard student-athlete has it all going on, and the honors to prove it …

Illinois Wesleyan University junior guard Lauren Huber (Glenbard East) was named a second-team NCAA Division III Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators. A team co-captain who shared MVP honors for the 23-6 Titans, Huber averaged 15.6 points and 8.1 rebounds to make first-team College Conference of Illinois-Wisconsin for a third straight season; and earned Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American honorable mention honors.

A biology major, Huber carries a 3.60 grade-point average. Among other activities, she’s a licensed emergency medical technician and is the student designated to set up the biology lab for her professor. Huber is also director of Student-Athlete Development for Illinois Wesleyan’s SA Advisory Committee, is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, volunteers for a variety of causes, and was the sole student chosen to speak at this year’s university benefactors dinner.

Also, at Wesleyan’s women’s basketball awards banquet, sophomore guard Ava Bardic (Stevenson) was named a co-MVP after finishing second on the Titans with 13.9 points a game. Junior guard Kate Palmer (Geneva) earned the program’s award for best defensive player, and sophomore guard Sawyer White (Montini) was recognized for setting the program steals record with 112, second-most in CCIW history.

A senior finance major and track athlete at Trinity University in San Antonio, Josue Parra (Maine East) was named the Male Scholar of the Year by the Hispanic Scholarship Fund at its Leaders in Education Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

A two-time Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference champion as part of Trinity’s 1600-meter relay, Parra received the HSF honor ahead of students from Chicago University, Harvard, Penn, USC, Johns Hopkins, University of Rochester, New York University, Cornell and Stanford.

At Maine East, Parra captained the Blue Demons boys track and soccer teams and received three scholarships including the Marzulo Scholarship highlighting athletics, academics and character. Since he started at Trinity, where he also minors in data science, Parra has interned with J.P. Morgan Chase, PwC, Blackstone and at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

On April 12, Lewis University senior track athlete Will DeBolt (Naperville North) was back at Harshbarger-Welzel Field helping Huskies runners at the Gus Scott Invitational. On April 13, DeBolt was in Bourbonnais running in the Olivet Nazarene University Tiger Open. He won the 400-meter dash in an NCAA provisional time of 47.68 seconds and won the 400 hurdles in 53.82. Running the best times in the Great Lakes Valley Conference this season, DeBolt earned his first GLVC men’s track athlete of the week award.