Police seek public’s help finding boy, 11

Naperville police are asking for help finding missing 11-year-old Jeremiah.

Naperville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy, officials announced Monday in a social media post.

The boy, Jeremiah, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Whispering Hills Drive, north of Jefferson Avenue, police said. Authorities are unsure of where the boy was heading, but they suspect Jeremiah went south toward Navarone Drive, near Modaff Road and 87th Street, the post said.

Jeremiah is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt that said “Wicked Witch,” light-colored shorts, and black Croc shoes, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who sees Jeremiah to contact 911 immediately.