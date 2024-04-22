Bears to unveil plans for domed stadium on lakefront Wednesday

The Bears will unveil plans for a new enclosed stadium on the Chicago lakefront during a news conference Wednesday at Soldier Field, the team announced Monday.

According to a news release, the plan will move ahead in collaboration with city officials and stakeholders. The Bears are planning for “a state-of-the-art, publicly owned enclosed stadium, along with additional green and open space with access to the lakefront for families and fans, on the Museum Campus.”

The Bears in recent months have shifted the focus of their stadium search to the parking lot on the south side of Soldier Field. In March, several reports indicated that the Bears were prepared to provide $2 billion to support a publicly owned stadium on the Museum Campus. But it remains unclear exactly how much public money the Bears will be seeking.

The Chicago Bears have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to unveil plans for a new domed stadium on the parking lot south of Soldier Field. Chicago Sun-Times File Photo

This news comes more than a year after the Bears finalized a $197.2 million deal to buy the shuttered Arlington Park racetrack in Arlington Heights and the 326 acres around it.

Team officials at one point said the property was the sole focus of their push for a new stadium, but that changed amid a long-running dispute over property taxes and changes in the team’s leadership.

New team President and CEO Kevin Warren came aboard last year and has revamped the Bears front office since the 2023 season ended, hiring several new executive vice presidents, including leaders in charge of stadium development, legal affairs, revenue and communications.

Wednesday’s news conference will happen just one day before a potentially transformative NFL Draft night for the Bears. The team holds the No. 1 overall draft pick and appears likely to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears will livestream Wednesday’s news conference at ChicagoBears.com/live.