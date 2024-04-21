advertisement
News

Police: Bartlett man crashed into two homes while fleeing officers

Posted April 21, 2024 3:18 pm
Charles Keeshan
 

A Bartlett man faces several charges after authorities say he fled his home when police were called for a domestic disturbance Saturday, slammed his pickup truck into a patrol vehicle as he escaped, then crashed into two homes about a mile away.

Jermaine A. Brinner, 41, is charged with felonies including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal damage to government property and criminal damage to property, police said Sunday.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license revoked and attempted fleeing, as well as several traffic citations, police said.

According to police, officers were called at about 4 a.m. Saturday to a reported domestic disturbance at a home in the 1000 block of Valewood Drive. When they arrived, Brinner left in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado by driving through the front yard, striking a marked police vehicle on the way, police said.

A short time later, officers responded to the 900 block of Balsam Lane after a vehicle matching the description of Brinner's crashed into a single-family home. Police say Brinner lost control of his truck, struck a tree in front of the house and then crashed into the residence, damaging a vehicle parked inside the garage.

Brinner's vehicle continued through the garage before crashing into the side of the home next door.

Brinner then attempted to run away but was quickly located in the neighborhood and taken into custody, police said. A firearm subsequently was found in Brinner's vehicle, authorities allege.

Jermaine A. Brinner, 41, of Bartlett

No one in either residence was injured, but the crash caused the garage of the first home to collapse and left the residence uninhabitable, authorities said.

Brinner remained in custody Sunday awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Monday in DuPage County court.

