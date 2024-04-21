Armed man robs Lake County convenience store

Lake County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the armed robbery Saturday of a Beach Park convenience store.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the store in the 37700 block of North Green Bay Road at about 11:35 a.m. on a report that an armed robbery had just occurred.

A preliminary investigation shows a man wearing a face covering, yellow coat, tan pants and gloves entered the store armed with a firearm, sheriff’s police said. He demanded money from the clerk then ran from the store after obtaining cash from the register.

The clerk was not injured, officials said.

A sheriff’s dog team responded and tracked the scent of the man, but the trail ended at the dead end of a roadway, indicating the robber likely entered a vehicle, sheriff’s police said. Sheriff’s evidence technicians recovered evidence that will be sent to the crime lab for analysis.