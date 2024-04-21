‘A McHenry County original’: Former Treasurer Glenda Miller dies at 68

Former McHenry County Treasurer Glenda Miller died Wednesday. She was 68.

Former McHenry County Treasurer Glenda Miller of Harvard died Wednesday, April 17. She was 68. Sarah Nader Shaw Local News Network

Miller served as treasurer for two terms, from 2014 to 2022. She served as chief deputy treasurer for 18 years before winning election to the top job in 2014.

A Harvard native, Miller still lived in the city until her passing, residing only a few blocks away from her daughter, Tiffany Miller, and three grandchildren, Aubree, Nova and Ezequiel, who turned 4 months old Friday.

“She was really excited about that,” Tiffany said of her mother’s first grandson.

Tiffany said she shared much in common with her mother, including her laugh.

“I get to continue that little trait,” she said.

Tiffany said her mother taught her to “respect people of all types” and she “treated everyone with the same respect.”

Her successor, Treasurer Donna Kurtz, said of Glenda, “She was like a McHenry County original.”

Serving as county treasurer wasn’t Glenda’s first foray into elected office. She previously served on the Harvard City Council and Chemung Township Board before announcing her run for treasurer.

She also was active in the community, and Tiffany recalled going to chamber of commerce breakfasts as a kid.

Miller told the Northwest Herald in 2021 that she was happiest when helping seniors with their property taxes, which she continued to do in retirement. One of the big issues during her time as treasurer was a decision by the county to rebate $15 million to taxpayers from the reserve funds of Valley Hi Nursing Home near Woodstock.

“She had a lot to do with the tax breaks for (property owners),” Tiffany said.

Kurtz said Friday that she wouldn’t have run for the office without Glenda’s endorsement. She left behind a good staff that she “cared deeply about.”

“She built a really strong team,” Kurtz added.

Away from work and politics, Miller enjoyed traveling, including trips to Germany, Panama and a Caribbean cruise in 2022, where she celebrated her upcoming retirement.

Visitation is planned from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home in Harvard, with a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harvard.