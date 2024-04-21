Off-duty Chicago police officer shot to death
An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot to death early Sunday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side in what sources described as an apparent carjacking.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 2:55 a.m. and found Officer Luis Huesca with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of West 56th Street, a police spokesperson said in a statement.
Huesca, 30, was driving home from work in his police uniform when he was shot, according to police Supt. Larry Snelling. The wounded officer was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Continue reading at chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.