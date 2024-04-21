Off-duty Chicago police officer shot to death

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot to death early Sunday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side in what sources described as an apparent carjacking.

Luis Huesca Chicago Police Department

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 2:55 a.m. and found Officer Luis Huesca with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of West 56th Street, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Huesca, 30, was driving home from work in his police uniform when he was shot, according to police Supt. Larry Snelling. The wounded officer was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

