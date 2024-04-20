Vehicle crashes into Bartlett home early Saturday leaving it uninhabitable

A pick-up crashed into a Bartlett home early Saturday leaving it uninhabitable. Courtesy of Bartlett Fire Protection District

Gas leak controlled, no injuries reported

A Bartlett home was left uninhabitable early Saturday but no serious injuries were reported after a pickup crashed into it.

Firefighters arrived about 4:24 a.m. and found the garage of the home on the 900 block of Balsam Lane partially collapsed and a natural gas leak inside the home, according to the Bartlett Fire Protection District.

A resident was removed safely and neighboring homes were evacuated temporarily as firefighters isolated the gas leak. A hose was extended as a precaution in case of fire and the gas and electricity shut off.

Seventeen firefighters were at the scene with three fire engines, a fire truck and two ambulances, according to a fire district news release.

The unidentified driver of the pickup was not at the scene when firefighters arrived, said Fire Chief William Gabrenya.

“It was a pretty fast speed. He missed the corner and went into the house,” Gabrenya said.

The impact pushed a car in the garage into the home, leaving a portion of the structure leaning, he added.

A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available but the home was to be fenced off.

The driver was the only occupant of the pickup. He was apprehended by police and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Gabrenya said.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

Further detail regarding the driver, cause of the crash or potential charges were not immediately available Saturday from Bartlett police.

The fire district reminds residents to have a home escape plan, practice it and have a predetermined meeting place in case of an emergency at home.