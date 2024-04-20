Fire leads to temporary closure of Grayslake Dog N Suds

A fire early Saturday has led to the temporary closure of the Dog n Suds drive-through on Center Street in Grayslake. Courtesy of Chris Beckord, 2018

Investigation ongoing but fire not deemed suspicious

Fire of an undetermined cause early Saturday caused $120,000 damage to the Dog N Suds drive-in restaurant in Grayslake.

Police responding to a burglar alarm about 3:43 a.m. saw smoke-stained windows and high heat coming from the building at 454 Center St., according to a news release from the Grayslake Fire District.

Firefighters called to the scene located the main body of the fire in the rear of the building and extinguished it in about 20 minutes. The fire is not considered suspicious in nature, according to the district, and an investigation continues.

Gurnee and Round Lake departments provided fire and paramedic coverage as Grayslake crews worked to extinguish the fire and overhaul the building, according to the district.

No injuries were reported. The interior sustained serious damage and is closed until further notice but “WILL return,” according to a post on its Facebook site.

“We want to thank the Village of Grayslake Police Department for their observance of smoke, and the Grayslake Fire District for their quick response in containing the fire from spreading further,” the post reads.

The Grayslake store is original and opened in 1963. A remnant of the drive-in culture of the 1950s and 60s, it’s one of the few remaining Dog N Suds in Illinois. There also are Dog N Suds locations in Ingleside in Lake County and Richmond in McHenry County.