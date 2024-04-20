advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Busse Woods Earth Day cleanup brings people outdoors

Posted April 20, 2024 4:40 pm
Joe Lewnard
 

Equipped with trash bags and extended grippers for picking up trash, a dozen people helped clean up a grove Saturday at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village for Earth Day.

Mimi Rivera of the Forest Preserves of Cook County said the purpose of the event was to increase people’s awareness and get them involved with the forest preserves, and an Earth Day cleanup is one way to accomplish that.

  Zach and Terese Hajduk of Arlington Heights, their sons, Jake, 3, left, and Evan, 4, and their dog, Loki, help clean up during an Earth Day event Saturday at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

“The main message is to enjoy nature,” Rivera said. “If they want to do that in a way that’s cleaning, then we’ll help them with that.”

  Alex Dondzila, 8-1/2, of Lisle and his dad, Adam, help clean up during an Earth Day event Saturday at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Adam Dondzila of Lisle, who works at Northrop Grumman in Rolling Meadows, and his son Alex, 8-1/2, were among the participants who helped with the cleanup.

“We have a green employee research group, so I organized some other employees to come join me and we had a group of six or so,” Dondzila said. “We kind of piggy-backed off the local event here.”

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Cook County Forest Preserve District Elk Grove Village Forest Preserve Districts News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company