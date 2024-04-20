Busse Woods Earth Day cleanup brings people outdoors

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Terese Hajduk and her son, Evan, 4, help clean up during an Earth Day event Saturday at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.

Equipped with trash bags and extended grippers for picking up trash, a dozen people helped clean up a grove Saturday at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village for Earth Day.

Mimi Rivera of the Forest Preserves of Cook County said the purpose of the event was to increase people’s awareness and get them involved with the forest preserves, and an Earth Day cleanup is one way to accomplish that.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Zach and Terese Hajduk of Arlington Heights, their sons, Jake, 3, left, and Evan, 4, and their dog, Loki, help clean up during an Earth Day event Saturday at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.

“The main message is to enjoy nature,” Rivera said. “If they want to do that in a way that’s cleaning, then we’ll help them with that.”

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Alex Dondzila, 8-1/2, of Lisle and his dad, Adam, help clean up during an Earth Day event Saturday at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.

Adam Dondzila of Lisle, who works at Northrop Grumman in Rolling Meadows, and his son Alex, 8-1/2, were among the participants who helped with the cleanup.

“We have a green employee research group, so I organized some other employees to come join me and we had a group of six or so,” Dondzila said. “We kind of piggy-backed off the local event here.”