One person killed in crash on I-90 at Barrington Road

One person is dead following a crash at the toll plaza in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the Barrington Road off-ramp near Hoffman Estates.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the toll plaza building and became engulfed in flames. The toll building also caught fire, authorities said.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, who has not been identified by authorities yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The off-ramp remains closed as the crash investigation continues.