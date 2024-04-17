Police investigating fight at Bartlett High School that sent three students to hospital

Police are investigating a reported fight among four male Bartlett High School students Wednesday that sent three of them to the hospital. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

Criminal charges are pending as Bartlett police investigate a fight involving four male students at Bartlett High School that sent three of them to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officers received a call at about 1:10 p.m. regarding the fight on the third floor of the school at 701 W. Schick Road, police said.

As a precautionary measure, the school administration enacted a “hold in place” safety procedure requiring all students and staff to remain in their classrooms and out of the halls until the matter was declared under control.

Police said the students’ injuries were not life-threatening.

More information is expected to be released later as the police investigation continues.